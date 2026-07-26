Christopher Nolan vs Homer (Odyssey Rap Battle)

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Christopher Nolan takes on the Ancient Greek poet and writer of The Odyssey Homer in this epic rap battle.
Whether you think Christopher Nolan won the rap battle or Homer, I think we can all agree that it was better than The Odyssey movie.
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Mirrored - Dr Phoxotic
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