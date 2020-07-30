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Vaccine Exemptions Matter, Fight For Your Freedom and Bodily Autonomy
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44 views • July 30, 2020
Recorded 5/16/19
Doctors truly don't know much about vaccine safety/risk. They just keep repeating the same old talking points and push the vaccines regardless of the damage done to already vaccine injured kids. See studies below, each builds upon the other to create strong data:
-Autism/epilepsy brains are permanently inflamed: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15546155
-Immune activation events lead to autism, think flu shot and DTaP during pregnancy: http://calteches.library.caltech.edu/4166/1/Pregnancy.pdf
-Cytokines interleukin-6 is a key bio-marker for immune activation: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22326556
-Immune activation takes place after birth, that is exactly what vaccines do: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/01/180112095934.htm
-Aluminum adjuvant in vaccines produce behavior and motor function deficits, think ALS: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17114826
-Aluminum adjuvant in vaccines, injected into the body, can be carried to the brain by macrophages: https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1741-7015-11-99
-Aluminum adjuvant stays in brain longer than anyone realized: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25699008
-Small doses of aluminum adjuvant are much more dangerous: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27908630
-None of the studies done to date on aluminum safety actually tell us if aluminum is safe: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0162013417303380
-Aluminum CAUSES immune activation in the brain: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26018497
-Hepatitis B vaccine induces IL-6: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26531688
-Hepatits B associated with neuropsychiatric disorders like autism and MS: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27501128
-HIGH levels of aluminum are uniquely located in brain tissue of people with autism: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0946672X17308763
-Children are exposed to such sequential immune stimulation via a growing number of environmental excitotoxins, vaccines, and persistent viral infections: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29721353
Doctors truly don't know much about vaccine safety/risk. They just keep repeating the same old talking points and push the vaccines regardless of the damage done to already vaccine injured kids. See studies below, each builds upon the other to create strong data:
-Autism/epilepsy brains are permanently inflamed: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15546155
-Immune activation events lead to autism, think flu shot and DTaP during pregnancy: http://calteches.library.caltech.edu/4166/1/Pregnancy.pdf
-Cytokines interleukin-6 is a key bio-marker for immune activation: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22326556
-Immune activation takes place after birth, that is exactly what vaccines do: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/01/180112095934.htm
-Aluminum adjuvant in vaccines produce behavior and motor function deficits, think ALS: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17114826
-Aluminum adjuvant in vaccines, injected into the body, can be carried to the brain by macrophages: https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1741-7015-11-99
-Aluminum adjuvant stays in brain longer than anyone realized: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25699008
-Small doses of aluminum adjuvant are much more dangerous: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27908630
-None of the studies done to date on aluminum safety actually tell us if aluminum is safe: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0162013417303380
-Aluminum CAUSES immune activation in the brain: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26018497
-Hepatitis B vaccine induces IL-6: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26531688
-Hepatits B associated with neuropsychiatric disorders like autism and MS: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27501128
-HIGH levels of aluminum are uniquely located in brain tissue of people with autism: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0946672X17308763
-Children are exposed to such sequential immune stimulation via a growing number of environmental excitotoxins, vaccines, and persistent viral infections: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29721353
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