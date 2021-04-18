CCP Will Export Their Digital Authoritarianism Using Its Central Bank Digital Currency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/13/2021 Kyle Bass claimed in the CNBC program the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) of the CCP is “the single largest threat to our rules based order and democracies around the world”, then countries and individuals will lose their freedom. The United States needs to establish an economic warfare department against the CCP to deal with the digital authoritarianism that this digital currency brings to the world. Many various important agencies and departments of the U.S. are working night and day on trying to understand what this rollout means.