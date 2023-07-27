W.H.O Pandemic Treaty Strips citizens of all rights, under pretext of pandemic preparedness

Dr. Meryl Nass explains how the WHO's proposed pandemic treaty will enable the WHO "to take over jurisdiction of everything in the world by saying that climate change, animals, plants, water systems [and] ecosystems are all central to health".
In addition to that, it will remove human rights protections, enforce censorship and digital passports, require governments to push a single "official" narrative, and enable the WHO to declare "pandemics" on a whim.
"We're undergoing a soft coup... under the pretext of pandemic preparedness and the biosecurity agenda."
Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=4MrIsXDKrtE
