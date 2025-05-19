Burkina Faso honors Thomas Sankara at his new mausoleum, marking the 1983 revolution

Former militants and supporters paid tribute to the slain leader, who championed a bold anti-imperialist agenda before his 1987 assassination

Many hailed Capt. Ibrahim Traoré for reviving his legacy — and living his rhythm

Captain Ibrahim Traoré — Africa’s youngest leader since 34, today at 37 years old, sparking a new wave of Pan-African pride

He’s admired for boldly driving out French influence from Burkina Faso and delivering results-driven leadership that’s resonating across the continent