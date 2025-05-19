© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Burkina Faso honors Thomas Sankara at his new mausoleum, marking the 1983 revolution
Former militants and supporters paid tribute to the slain leader, who championed a bold anti-imperialist agenda before his 1987 assassination
Many hailed Capt. Ibrahim Traoré for reviving his legacy — and living his rhythm
Captain Ibrahim Traoré — Africa’s youngest leader since 34, today at 37 years old, sparking a new wave of Pan-African pride
He’s admired for boldly driving out French influence from Burkina Faso and delivering results-driven leadership that’s resonating across the continent