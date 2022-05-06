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Survival and Emergency Food Shelf Life, FAQs, and more by PassiveIncomeWithPurium.com
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82 views • May 06, 2022
Courtesy of Purium's Co-founders and the author of "The Green Foods Bible." Be OVER-prepared and PROACTIVE by reading "Purium Prepper’s Guide to Survival" blog by clicking-on: https://blog.puriumcorp.com/2020/04/02/purium-preppers-guide-to-survival/?giftcard=dannyzen . Click-on: https://iShopPurium.com and enter in the code: DANNYZEN (save 25 PERCENT AND get free lower 48 state shipping IF order $250+) to keep your tummy happy with certified-organic, non-GMO, enzyme-intact (since food items are dehydrated at ~80F), 2-year shelf stable life (if stored unopened in a cool place) REAL, whole food nutrition AND get USD$50 off your first $75+ Purium order!
Empower and educate yourself by reading and INVESTING in a hardcopy of "The Green Foods Bible" by clicking-on: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=1384026046536:1&;giftcard=dannyzen OR https://tinyurl.com/GreenFoodsBible
To watch a video by the author on our https://tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel , click-on: https://tinyurl.com/GreenFoodsBibleVideo
For those in the European Union, click-on: https://platinumeurope.biz/dannyzen (and enter username AND password: EUdreams123 at https://platinumeurope.biz/www/login OR https://platinumeurope.biz/dannyzen/login to access additional marketing material)
For European $50 gift code redemption, click-on: myplatinumgift.com/?giftcode=dannyzen
#PassiveIncomeWithPurium
#PreppingForDummies
Empower and educate yourself by reading and INVESTING in a hardcopy of "The Green Foods Bible" by clicking-on: https://ishoppurium.com?prods=1384026046536:1&;giftcard=dannyzen OR https://tinyurl.com/GreenFoodsBible
To watch a video by the author on our https://tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel , click-on: https://tinyurl.com/GreenFoodsBibleVideo
For those in the European Union, click-on: https://platinumeurope.biz/dannyzen (and enter username AND password: EUdreams123 at https://platinumeurope.biz/www/login OR https://platinumeurope.biz/dannyzen/login to access additional marketing material)
For European $50 gift code redemption, click-on: myplatinumgift.com/?giftcode=dannyzen
#PassiveIncomeWithPurium
#PreppingForDummies
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