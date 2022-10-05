https://gnews.org/post/p1syq4299
10/05/2022 CCP Enforces Zero-COVID Policy with Guns: Due to the epidemic breaks out in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan, thousands of tourists are stranded at the airport shouting “I want to go home”! Armed police with guns were sent to threaten people and even beat them up.
