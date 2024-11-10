Jeremiah: Terminal Prophet for a Terminal Nation

Jeremiah was a terminal man for a terminal nation.

Jesus Christ judges nations in time and history based upon obedience to or rebellion from the Ten Commandments. The blessing for obedience and the curses for departing from the Ten Commandments are found in Deuteronomy 28.

The nation of Judah mocked any notion of a coming judgement, much as our nation does today.

The destiny of the Great Whore, America, Lady Licentiousness, who abandoned Jesus Christ and His Ten Commandments for the fickleness of money, greed, ease and looseness: Rev 18:1-8





Fritz Berggren, PhD

bloodandfaith.com