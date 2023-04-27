It's OKAY to GAIN weight in the beginning of your WEIGHTLOSS journey and I explain WHY | My journey

I know this has become a long video but at the end you can save a LOT of time by watching it till the end. I am talking about my past and recent experiments and experiences on my weightloss journeys. It hasn't been going well for me since I injured my wrist, then I added hormones for birth control and later I fell off my bike and added an injured knee to the list... I needed a lot of training to use my joints again but I hope I am back in the game!
originally published 2023/02/10
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.