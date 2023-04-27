Create New Account
It's OKAY to GAIN weight in the beginning of your WEIGHTLOSS journey and I explain WHY | My journey
Modern Life Survival
Published 21 hours ago |

I know this has become a long video but at the end you can save a LOT of time by watching it till the end. I am talking about my past and recent experiments and experiences on my weightloss journeys. It hasn't been going well for me since I injured my wrist, then I added hormones for birth control and later I fell off my bike and added an injured knee to the list... I needed a lot of training to use my joints again but I hope I am back in the game!

originally published 2023/02/10

Keywords
personal growthmy chaotic lifegoal progress

