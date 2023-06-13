Create New Account
China Slams US For Spreading Rumors About Plans For 'Base In Cuba' - China Denies Reports of Signed Secret Deal with Cuba
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

◾️China Slams US For Spreading Rumors About Plans For Base In Cuba

◾️China has accused the US of ‘spreading rumors and slander’ as it denies reports it has signed a secret deal with Cuba to set up a spy station. Beijing’s response comes after Western media published articles on alleged efforts to spy from Cuba.

