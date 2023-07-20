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THE SEVEN PRINCES OF HELL | 7-20-2023
Coach Dave LIVE
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74 views • July 20, 2023

Show #1938

Links from this broadcast:

Whose Report Shall You Belive - Ron Kenoly: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXC2nl7ht60

50 States according to AI: https://www.facebook.com/1421814646/posts/pfbid0sZUmsPKSW3LePt8soyYV7AxtbWgiuAWUoPPkvSxGdnP1dyLN6xuKw3x56fWrvrCKl/?mibextid=5eVWNK

Jason Aldeen new song: https://twitchy.com/artistangie/2023/07/19/cmt-pulls-jason-aldeans-music-video-try-that-in-a-small-town-n2385527

Hung Cao for Senate: https://rumble.com/v30tk0m-the-best-political-ad-of-the-season-has-just-been-released.html

Marine differences: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C&mibextid=2Rb1fB&v=589314046402744

5 Demons in hell: https://www.facebook.com/reel/201465072871081

Baal: https://villains.fandom.com/wiki/Baal_(demonology)

Asmodeus: https://mythology.net/demons/asmodeus/

Leviathan: https://mythology.net/monsters/leviathan/

Lilith: https://mythology.net/demons/lilith/

Baphomet: https://www.gotquestions.org/Baphomet.html

7 Demons: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icI9-AFjM0g&t=58s

Richest Pastors: https://moneyinc.com/richest-pastors-in-the-world/

Bible Versions of Matthew 17:21:

KJV https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mathew+17%3A21&version=KJV

NASB  https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mathew+17%3A21&version=NASB
 
NET https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mathew+17%3A21&version=NET
 
NLT https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mathew+17%3A21&version=NLT

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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