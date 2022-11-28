"Canadian" Convoy February 2023 with Rick Jewers, GPMS.WORLD

A Revolution or a Civil War is not a solution as some people may be injured or even pass away and the real freedom, solution is not known by the people.

We do not need to go back on the same pyramid system with Political Parties, Politicians on top and no Autonomy.

A peaceful convoy may be good, to bring forward the information to unite all people and present the God 'Laws, Divine Law, Universal Natural Law, Autonomy, Do not harm, Go only in a good way., We are all equal, Born Free with Unalienable Rights inside of DNA, No Borders.



