Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Canadian" Convoy February 2023 with Rick Jewers, GPMS.WORLD
23 views
channel image
Divine Law, Autonomy
Published Monday |

A Revolution or a Civil War is not a solution as some people may be injured or even pass away and the real freedom, solution is not known by the people.

We do not need to go back on the same pyramid system with Political Parties, Politicians on top and no Autonomy.

A peaceful convoy may be good, to bring forward the information to unite all people and  present the God 'Laws, Divine Law, Universal Natural Law, Autonomy, Do not harm, Go only in a good way., We are all equal, Born Free with Unalienable Rights inside of DNA, No Borders.


Keywords
freedomlibertycivil warsovereigntyrepublicconvoyno government

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket