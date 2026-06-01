Journalist Cenk Uygur on UK BAN

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"I can criticize the king. I can criticize the UK government. I can criticize the prime minister. But I cannot criticize Israel. Just like in the old days when you couldn't criticize the king."
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If you want to know who controls you, look at who you are not allowed to criticize.
~Voltaire
Source @RT
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