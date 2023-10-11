Israeli Rabbi Calls Hamas Attack "Inside Job"

I want to add this article "The suffering of Sderot: how its true inhabitants were wiped from Israel's maps and memories":
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/comment/the-suffering-of-sderot-how-its-true-inhabitants-were-wiped-from-israel-s-maps-and-memories-8348734.html
I'm sharing this video from, 'Israeli News Live' on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edaKHkXnM7U&ab_channel=IsraeliNewsLive
Israelis continue to speak out about the most hideous attack on Israeli soil in modern times. Unamously they have all asked the same question, where was the IDF? Without question the IDF would have fought gallantly had they been able to get to their fellow Jewish friends but for some reasons yet to be known they were dispatched to the West Bank and other locations leaving the Gaza strip virtually unattended,
