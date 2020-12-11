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Dorothy Your Not in Kansas
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134 views • December 11, 2020
Dec 10, 2020
From Israeli News Live
Its time to wake up because things are not what they seem Dorothy and this is not Kansas
Our New Address
Steven Ben-Nun
PO Box 156
Sunbright, TN 37872-0156
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/two-individuals-die-from-pfizer-vaccine-651488
https://twitter.com/o_rips/status/1334713052042674183
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2020/12/08/pfizer-moderna-covid-vaccine-side-effects-trials.html
https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/health/no-need-for-vaccines-the-covid-pandemic-is-over-says-former-vice-president-of-pfizer
https://worldtruth.tv/child-quarantine-camps-cdc-opens-up-fema-camps-to-hold-children-who-might-have-been-exposed-to-covid-19/
Chuck Baldwin lawsuit: http://montanatitle50.org/
https://www.jccf.ca/government-data-shows-lockdowns-more-deadly-than-covid-19/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cYPm__73XI&;feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=TimViper
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13429512/brandy-vaughan-anti-vaccination-dead/?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebarweb
https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/12/my-long-time-friend-and-learn-the-risk-founder-brandy-vaughan-found-dead/
https://iconnectfx.com/view/7694464c-613b-eb11-9979-00505682f257
https://israelinewslive.org/
From Israeli News Live
Its time to wake up because things are not what they seem Dorothy and this is not Kansas
Our New Address
Steven Ben-Nun
PO Box 156
Sunbright, TN 37872-0156
https://www.jpost.com/breaking-news/two-individuals-die-from-pfizer-vaccine-651488
https://twitter.com/o_rips/status/1334713052042674183
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2020/12/08/pfizer-moderna-covid-vaccine-side-effects-trials.html
https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/health/no-need-for-vaccines-the-covid-pandemic-is-over-says-former-vice-president-of-pfizer
https://worldtruth.tv/child-quarantine-camps-cdc-opens-up-fema-camps-to-hold-children-who-might-have-been-exposed-to-covid-19/
Chuck Baldwin lawsuit: http://montanatitle50.org/
https://www.jccf.ca/government-data-shows-lockdowns-more-deadly-than-covid-19/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cYPm__73XI&;feature=youtu.be&ab_channel=TimViper
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13429512/brandy-vaughan-anti-vaccination-dead/?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebarweb
https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/12/my-long-time-friend-and-learn-the-risk-founder-brandy-vaughan-found-dead/
https://iconnectfx.com/view/7694464c-613b-eb11-9979-00505682f257
https://israelinewslive.org/
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