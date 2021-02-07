Malaria Defeated with the Universal Antidote - Healing Testimony

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This is a healing testimony that I could not include in the documentary. I was inspired by this testimony and wrote a poem about it. Malaria man was me Eleven times infected. My body could not fight away What mosquitoes had injected. I had tried most every medicine And homemade remedy. But somehow those little critters they still multiplied in me. Then one day a friend of mine she shared some information. She told me of a substance That could help my malaria frustration. She told me of a substance That she called MMS. The first-word being miracle Perhaps snake oil I would guess. I had become quite desperate in my search for some relief. So I decided I would try it despite my unbelief. I did a lot of research to ensure it would not kill me. And despite much disinformation, I discovered it might just heal me. Now that was many years ago and I am happy to implore Because of this great substance, I am malaria man no more.