Colombia’s Linda Caicedo grabs chest, falls to the ground during practice
Caicedo gave Colombia quite the scare during a training session, when she suffered severe chest pain, fell to the ground, and had to be treated by doctors.

One of Colombia’s best players, Linda Caicedo, was the center of a big medical scare during training when she grabbed her chest and fell to the ground. She was suffering from severe chest pain and had to be treated by doctors on the field. Fortunately, she was able to get back up and finish the training without any further problems, but it is indeed concerning.

Source:
https://en.as.com/videos/colombias-linda-caicedo-grabs-chest-falls-to-the-ground-during-practice-v/


Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
colombiachest painslinda caicedowomens world cup soccer

