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James C Smith, Former CEO Of Reuters, Still Chairman Of Thompson Reuters, Main Funders Of Reuters, Member Of WEF... Current Board Of Directors Pfizer... Remember Next Time You See A Reuters Fact Check
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69 views • December 29, 2021
James C Smith, Was Formerly The President & CEO Of Reuters, And Is Still Chairman Of Thompson Reuters Foundation, The Main Funders Of Reuters... He Is Also A Member Of The World Economic Forum... And Since 2014, He Has Been On The Board Of Directors Of Pfizer. Remember This The Next Time You See A Reuters Fact Check About Covid-19 Or The Jab.
#ConnectingTheDots #JimSmith #ExposePfizer #Reuters #ConflictOfInterest #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#ConnectingTheDots #JimSmith #ExposePfizer #Reuters #ConflictOfInterest #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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