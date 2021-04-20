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Bill Maher Comes Out Against The Covid-19 Hoax
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270 views • April 20, 2021
On a recent segment, Bill Maher talks about all the falsities and stupidity surrounding covid-19
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Follow GenXquestions Telegram Channel https://t.me/genxquestionseverything
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes.*
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