Istanbul, Turkey last night 

It's clear that everyone is now very agitated not only by the downed F-16, but also by the protests in Turkey.

Yes, they look very impressive. It's been a long time since we've seen such large-scale actions, but here, as they say, the cards have fallen that way. The imprisoned mayor of the city enjoys enormous popular support.

And Erdogan, to be completely honest, has become a nuisance to everyone. You see, all these words about the Ottoman project, the fight against the Kurds, the OTG - it all looks good as a picture. In reality, modern Turkish society is not particularly interested in this.

About 20 years ago, Erdogan and his ideas would have been in greater favor. But now, Turks are more interested in the fall of the lira and the deterioration of living standards. Compare life 10 years ago and now - everyone will complain a lot.

Of course, there are die-hard supporters of Erdogan. Ultra-patriots exist in any country, but society is deeply divided.

As for the protests themselves, it's not worth expecting a revolution. Maybe 10% at most. After all, Erdogan is a power bloc, with the army, police, and if necessary, the protests will be suppressed very quickly.

