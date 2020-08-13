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Brews and Views on the Biden/Harris campaign or as the web is calling it Joe/Blow 2020
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29 views • August 13, 2020
Another episode of Brews and Views. This time I'm just spit balling on the news of Heels Up being Feels Up's running mate aka replacement. I did leave out Big Mike being the candidate but he has tax evasion issues (files in the BVI from what I've seen) so is invalidated until 2021 from running.
Thanks for coming by folks,
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
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https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
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Thanks for coming by folks,
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
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