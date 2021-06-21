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Heathrow Quarantine Prison (Hotel)
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40 views • June 21, 2021
Mensen die de UK binnenkomen en positief bevonden worden moeten 10 dagen in quarantaine, dat gebeurt blijkbaar in een afgeschermd gebied. In een kamp dus. Met regels als zodanig. Ongelooflijk en toch weer niet zo verrassend anno 2021.
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