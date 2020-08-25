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We Are Who We Choose To Be Song
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6 views • August 25, 2020
This radical Christian rap challenges the message being promoted in so many other rap songs these days, and it calls on you to make a decision about who you really want to be. Are you are going to follow the materialism of the status quo, or will you live a life for God and become who you were really meant to be? The choice is yours!
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