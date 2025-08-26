Israel Wants To Draft Americans! - The Diamond Report LIVE with Doug Diamond - 8/24/25

31 views • 1 day ago

Tune-In Live, as it happens on YouTube, Rumble, and FB:

Support BOTH The Diamond Report & Infowars by shopping here: https://thealexjonesstore.com/thediamondreport

Israel Wants To Draft Americans! - The Diamond Report LIVE with Doug Diamond - 8/24/25

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.