Killer football player suffers VAXX poison induced cancer CANCER

O.J. Simpson @TheRealOJ32 "Get your shot!"

https://twitter.com/TheRealOJ32/status/1422221084988907520

8:41 AM · Aug 2, 2021

O.J. Simpson @TheRealOJ32 "Get your shot. I got mine!!!"

https://twitter.com/TheRealOJ32/status/1355243085186256897

11:55 AM · Jan 29, 2021

O.J. Simpson

@TheRealOJ32

"Hospice???"

https://twitter.com/TheRealOJ32/status/1756014519917371577

5:57 PM · Feb 9, 2024

OJ Simpson diagnosed with cancer, undergoing chemo

https://www.local10DOTcom/news/local/2024/02/09/oj-simpson-diagnosed-with-cancer-undergoing-chemo/

"Welp, O.J. doubled down on that denial Friday on the heels of this report coming out -- and while he is denying any notion of him being in hospice ... nobody seems to be claiming that.

Again, O.J.'s not saying he doesn't have cancer ... but he is trying to make it seem like everything is just fine and dandy in his world -- and that his focus is on the Super Bowl.

Here's the weird thing about all this ... O.J. appears to have already acknowledged that he has cancer and that he had done chemo. A video he posted in May 2023 -- where he rambles -- briefly touches on the fact that he "caught cancer," without specifying what type -- but in the clip, he also suggested he'd beaten it and that he was doing just fine now."

https://twitter.com/TheRealOJ32/status/1663576231726686209

https://www.tmzDOTcom/2024/02/09/oj-simpson-diagnosed-prostate-cancer-chemotherapy/

