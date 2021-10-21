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Brought To You By Phizer.. Investing in Propaganda
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77 views • October 21, 2021
Haven't seen this video on Bitchute yet, at least under this title, so voila
Much respect to the original creator of this montage.. Remember, this is nothing new and the majority of media is owned by 6 people or corporations anyway..
Tell-Lie-Vision: programming people's minds and influencing behaviors since it's inception..
My work i've done regarding this: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5/The-Mass-Media-Magnum-Opus---Exposing-the-MSM-With-Conscious-Hip-Hop-Documusical-Video-((432Hz))---SD-480p:9
Much respect to the original creator of this montage.. Remember, this is nothing new and the majority of media is owned by 6 people or corporations anyway..
Tell-Lie-Vision: programming people's minds and influencing behaviors since it's inception..
My work i've done regarding this: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5/The-Mass-Media-Magnum-Opus---Exposing-the-MSM-With-Conscious-Hip-Hop-Documusical-Video-((432Hz))---SD-480p:9
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