“Vitamin D” Pills Deplete Your Minerals & Do Not Support Immune Function

Did you know the garbage they make "Vitamin D" with is the grease and saliva from sheep's wool?





Did you know the substance they derive, to sell to supplement makers, is worth far more than gold, per ounce?





Because one dirty sheep's wool makes 1M "Vitamin D" pills, and it's not actually a vitamin at all.





This video shares my research of all the meta studies out there on Vitamin D supplementation. These pills are not what you've been led to believe, and they don't do what you've been led to believe.





And trust me, your doctor, influencer, or supplement maker who sells these DOESN'T want to know about this.





Visit my Vitamin D References page to see the studies: https://greensmoothiegirl.com/vitamindreferences/





★ SUBSCRIBE to this channel

★ LIKE GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenSmoothieGirl/





Check out https://www.greensmoothiegirl.com for more info, recipes, and Robyn’s blog.





Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.