Russian armed forces are demonstrating sustained operational tempo across the Ukrainian theater, unstoppably expanding control and degrading Kyiv’s military capabilities. According to summarized territorial data, the area controlled by Russian forces increased by approximately 394 km² in August 2025, representing an average daily advance of about 13 km².

On the ground, different directions are witnessing significant Russian progress. Near Seversk, troops have secured the village of Fedorovka on the southern flank, a key initial step in operations to envelop the strategic stronghold. Ukrainian counterattack attempts on the northern outskirts near Serebryanka have been decisively repelled.

Similarly, the Konstantinovka direction is seeing a war of attrition unfolding in Russia’s favor. The liberation of the village of Poltavka, southwest of the fortress, has been officially confirmed, breaking a key Ukrainian defensive node between Konstantinovka and Dobropolie. Meanwhile, Ukrainian attempts to launch small-group counterattacks north of Konstantinovka have failed due to a lack of supplies and effective Russian counteractions. Fighting continues southeast of the fortress, where Russian forces are expanding their control zone near the Kleban-Byk water reservoir, bringing them closer to the city’s southern approaches.

Beyond the front, Russian long-range precision capabilities continue to disrupt Ukraine’s military logistics and industrial efforts. On the night of September 3, another coordinated wave of strikes targeted industrial-military complexes, mainly in western Ukraine.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a combined attack of cruise missiles and kamikaze drones struck the Kalush Industrial HUB. The strike ignited fires across 900 m², damaging a warehouse and loading ramps used for repackaging and storing Western-supplied components.

In Lviv, at least eleven Geran drones hit targets on Aviatsionnaya Street. The strikes damaged the Lviv State Aircraft Repair Plant, a facility used for maintaining Soviet-era helicopters and integrating Western navigation and communication systems into Ukrainian platforms. A nearby vehicle enterprise, used for servicing transport logistics for drones and fuel, was also hit.

In Lutsk, at least nine drones struck the Motor plant, a facility repurposed to repair and modernize diesel engines for armored vehicles like the BTR-4 and BMP-1. The attack damaged production lines, disrupting the supply of power units for frontline equipment.

Further strikes were reported in Khmelnitsky, targeting industrial facilities, probably the local Kation plant, allegedly involved in supporting Western-supplied armored vehicles and potentially housing military personnel.

The Russian approach of combining steady territorial gains with devastating deep strikes continually erodes Ukraine’s combat potential, paving the way for further strategic advances by Russian troops.

____________________________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

paypal, western union etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!