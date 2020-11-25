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Breaking: Pennsylvania legislature hearing on massive democrat vote fraud operation
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727 views • November 25, 2020
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Pennsylvania holds legislative hearing on how the democrats attempted to steal the 2020 election using rigged and unsecure voting machines, corrupted ballots and the election workers themselves making up ballots as they go. This video was recorded today 11/25/2020 and its breaking. This is a 3 hour video.
This hearing details a great deal of the democrat fraud live and in color for all to see.
Pennsylvania holds legislative hearing on how the democrats attempted to steal the 2020 election using rigged and unsecure voting machines, corrupted ballots and the election workers themselves making up ballots as they go. This video was recorded today 11/25/2020 and its breaking. This is a 3 hour video.
This hearing details a great deal of the democrat fraud live and in color for all to see.
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