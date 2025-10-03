Why Can I Not Forgive?!?

Stefan Molyneux examines the intricacies of forgiveness, highlighting the tension between the need to forgive and the risks of remaining bitter. Stefan critiques the idea of unconditional forgiveness, emphasizing that it should follow accountability, including apologies and a commitment to change. He explores the dynamics of personal relationships, stresses the importance of maintaining standards, and discusses how societal pressures can complicate moral responsibilities. Using metaphors, Stefan illustrates the emotional impact of unacknowledged wrongs and describes how waiting for an apology can lead to toxic relationships. Ultimately, he calls for a nuanced understanding of forgiveness that prioritizes accountability and rejects oversimplified moral frameworks.





