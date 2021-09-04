© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I Can't Be Happy! Death Awaits!!" Freedomain Call In
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • September 04, 2021
Soundcloud link: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr4268-i-cant-be-happy-death-awaits-freedomain-call-in
"Hey Stefan Molyneux,
I hope you are doing well.
Amongst the topics that I least agree on with Stefan is the topic of Nihilism. I often hear Stefan mentioning Nihilism as if it is some kind of vice and there is a clear universal agreement that humanity should avoid nihilism and that it is somehow destructive or dangerous... You get my point...
I see myself as a Nihilist, even though I do not like to put labels on things. But I do agree with the values behind nihilism. I came across this terminology a few years ago and I realized it (partially described my own view of the question "Is there a purpose to life?"
I would really like to discuss this topic with Stefan, unless you have already done so in a show (which I have missed), in which case I would be glad to receive a link so that I can watch it.
I am interested to find out what the reasons are behind this condemnation of Nihilism, while I (and many others) see it as a fairly rational and reasonable view of life.
If you have any further questions I am all ears."
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
"Hey Stefan Molyneux,
I hope you are doing well.
Amongst the topics that I least agree on with Stefan is the topic of Nihilism. I often hear Stefan mentioning Nihilism as if it is some kind of vice and there is a clear universal agreement that humanity should avoid nihilism and that it is somehow destructive or dangerous... You get my point...
I see myself as a Nihilist, even though I do not like to put labels on things. But I do agree with the values behind nihilism. I came across this terminology a few years ago and I realized it (partially described my own view of the question "Is there a purpose to life?"
I would really like to discuss this topic with Stefan, unless you have already done so in a show (which I have missed), in which case I would be glad to receive a link so that I can watch it.
I am interested to find out what the reasons are behind this condemnation of Nihilism, while I (and many others) see it as a fairly rational and reasonable view of life.
If you have any further questions I am all ears."
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.