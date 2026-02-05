BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Babylon is fallen: “Worst thing was watching children being sacrificed” at the Vatican (2)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
683 followers
1
109 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to World Council for Health and Deeper Reference Points - Secrets Revealed


Max Lowen experienced ritual violence in Italy (among others) until the age of 18. She talks about her ritual abuse at the Vatican. Satanic ritual abuse in the catacombs of the Vatican are occurring.


Satan is in charge of the Vatican, which is home to the dragon or satan (Revelation 13:2). This is what the elite pedos are doing to our children.

fathergodholy spiritjesus christpedophiliaword of godyeshuavaticanson of godyahabbaelohimritual abuseimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
