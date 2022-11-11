23. Time for the Decision Making

When the day’s full of impressions,
There is tiredness as well,
Leave decisions formulations
Till Aurora morning spell,
When you’re slept enough and buoyant,
With the clear, rested head
See the flip side of the coin
And can take the proper step.
