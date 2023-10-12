Who or What Is The Federal Reserve? Its Not Federal and It's Not a Reserve

A series of shorts detailing the world renowned author and his break down precepts of the Fed and how they work.

The Federal Reserve Bank Cartel runs the World Banks and Central Banks. The Globalist and Bankers caused this inflation to spiral. Raising interest rates to slow inflation down isn’t won’t work. The plan to destroy their banking system and make people lose faith and confidence in their own banking system; so they can force the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to replace the Fiat based money creation.

It funds both sides in wars, destabilizes economies, and generates unconstitutional taxes which are voluntary, yet the unconstitutional IRS Federal Reserved backed police mandate you pay or else.

The Federal Reserve is a bank cartel, self-regulated industry and paid off congress to pass the Federal Reserve Act, and that’s why we think it’s a gov't agency, so if you don’t obey the rules, you go to prison. That’s where the IRS comes in.

Who is the Bank Cartel, how did they form the Federal Reserve and Central Banks around the world? These are the men that represented 1/4th of the wealth of the entire world at the time. The Morgan’s, Rockefeller’s, Warburg’s, and Rothschild’s all in one room. They all came together to form a banking cartel, so they didn’t have to compete against each other.

Their 5 objections:

~ Stop the growing competition from the nation’s newer banks.

~ Obtain franchise to create money out of nothing for the purpose of lending.

~ To get control of the reserves of all the banks.

~ Shift the losses from the bank owners to the taxpayers.

~ Convince congress that the purpose was to protect the public.

The Ponzi Scheme

Our gov't goes to the FED for instant money w/out having to consult the taxpayer, money created out of nothing and then given to the government. It’s loaned by the banks to you and me and then we pay interest on it and then the interest money goes back to the cartel families. Now you know where our tax money actually goes, and only a very small portion comes back to keep the basics of our country running.

The Coverup

Exposure

The Bank Cartel created pyramid schemes, Ponzi schemes, and they committed financial fraud. Created fake money through a digital system that has no real value, just empty numbers. The central banking system and the Federal Reserve are the scam. They have been existing on a fake unknown number, and nobody knows the real money that exists in each country or the real debts of each government or nation.

The billionaires who created and controlled the system are turning on it, and that's why the criminal central banks want to install the CBDC system to cover it all up! A few days ago, a billionaire in China was not able to pull out his money from the bank. The other billionaires who got a jump on the situation are trying to pull theirs out. They are also pushing their investment firms to sell more stocks to prop up a fake economy as they clamor for any money they can get and hide it.

The Final Play is The Great Reset

CBDC = The central bank digital currency is about controlling countries, governments, leaders, and people with the ability to ban everyone from using their own monies. They want to control people and ban them from withdrawing large amounts, freezing bank accounts of those who disagree, mainly the one world government with the ability to arrest, imprison for speaking out against such policies. Converting the system over to a CBDC backed currency will cover up all money laundering operations as banks close and information is destroyed.

