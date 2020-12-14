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La muchachita - Guitarra Acompañante - Jorge Oñate
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3 views • December 14, 2020
En este vídeo pretendo mostrar los acordes básicos como también el rasgueo vallenato para esta canción jocosa y bien sabrosa. El rasgueo vallenato es el "Paseo Vallenato No 3". Espero que la disfruten y aprendan mucho para interpretar el Vallenato con Guitarra.
Más tablaturas vallenatas en http://guitarravallenata.org
#GuitarraVallenata #Guitarra #Vallenato #Valledupar #Colombia
Más tablaturas vallenatas en http://guitarravallenata.org
#GuitarraVallenata #Guitarra #Vallenato #Valledupar #Colombia
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