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Vincent Rhodes: We Are Right at the Very End, and Here’s a Perfect Example [15.06.2021]
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91 views • June 16, 2021
Vincent Rhodes explores the current events and mysteries of our world from a biblical perspective. Often controversial, he challenges the mainstream narrative, insisting that things in the news and mainstream media are often not what we have been told. In a world of deceit, Vincent Rhodes insists that only the Truth, as revealed through our Lord Jesus Christ, will set us free.
Original link Vincent Rhodes:
You Cannot Deny This...
1,558 views•Jun 15, 2021
Vincent Rhodes - 55.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/A_-pvBbLpWM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastorvincen...
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/vincentrhode...
FB Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/17810...
Twitter: Twitter.com/vincentrhodestv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vincentrhod...
Help this channel by donating or using these links:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vincentrhodes
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/vincentrhodes
Amazon: https://amazon.com/shop/vincentrhodes
Podcast channels
https://anchor.fm/vincent-rhodes4
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
https://www.breaker.audio/vincent-rho...
https://overcast.fm/itunes1510068814/...
https://pca.st/cv561k4j
https://radiopublic.com/vincent-rhode...
https://open.spotify.com/show/7aZ5EDP...
Recommended
Nathan Roberts: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqg2...
Celebrate Truth: https://www.youtube.com/results?searc...
Terry Eicher: https://www.facebook.com/terryrexx?__...
Disclaimer: All works by Vincent Rhodes are for criticism, critique, comment, news reporting, teaching, and research.
All footage taken and used from other sources falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed.
- FAIR USE STATEMENT -
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
-
405 views•Jun 15, 2021
chuck middleton
5.23K subscribers
https://youtu.be/m3xvywfCYgk
Original link Vincent Rhodes:
You Cannot Deny This...
1,558 views•Jun 15, 2021
Vincent Rhodes - 55.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/A_-pvBbLpWM
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastorvincen...
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/vincentrhode...
FB Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/17810...
Twitter: Twitter.com/vincentrhodestv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vincentrhod...
Help this channel by donating or using these links:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/vincentrhodes
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/vincentrhodes
Amazon: https://amazon.com/shop/vincentrhodes
Podcast channels
https://anchor.fm/vincent-rhodes4
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
https://www.breaker.audio/vincent-rho...
https://overcast.fm/itunes1510068814/...
https://pca.st/cv561k4j
https://radiopublic.com/vincent-rhode...
https://open.spotify.com/show/7aZ5EDP...
Recommended
Nathan Roberts: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqg2...
Celebrate Truth: https://www.youtube.com/results?searc...
Terry Eicher: https://www.facebook.com/terryrexx?__...
Disclaimer: All works by Vincent Rhodes are for criticism, critique, comment, news reporting, teaching, and research.
All footage taken and used from other sources falls under ''fair use'' of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (1998). Therefore, no breach of privacy or copyright has been committed.
- FAIR USE STATEMENT -
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
-
405 views•Jun 15, 2021
chuck middleton
5.23K subscribers
https://youtu.be/m3xvywfCYgk
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