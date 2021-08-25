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Did FDA Approve Pfizer Vaccine or NOT? Making $Billions!
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380 views • August 25, 2021
Rumors, narratives, rhetoric flying around from different doctors, experts, lawyers and scientists on every different platform reading the "approval" of the Pfizer shots differently, interpreting the language to mean different things.
This is NOT by accident.
Dr. Jane Ruby gives her analysis LIVE with Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/vlmxup-did-fda-approve-pfizer-vaccine-or-no.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
This is NOT by accident.
Dr. Jane Ruby gives her analysis LIVE with Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/vlmxup-did-fda-approve-pfizer-vaccine-or-no.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
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