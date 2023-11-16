8-WEEK-OLD INFANT WAS PLACED ON TERRORIST WATCHLIST PROGRAM

Wendy Strauch Mahoney details her latest report for Uncover D.C.
REPUBLICANS: PROMISES MADE, PROMISES NEVER KEPT
Emerald Robinson details the endless campaign lies told by Republicans.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:63a70c8278ce2ad7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.