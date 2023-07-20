169 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith-Book of Enoch? Revival Now? AI Rewriting Bible? Take Back Sunday

In Episode 169 we discuss the ever growing popularity of the apocryphal Book of Enoch, does the Spirit of Prophecy say we have to study it? AI is daily in the news and there are dire warnings from some of the creators. AI seems to be on a course to re-write history, and even the Bible is not spared. 'Apostle Kathryn Krick' is on her "Revival is Now" tour with signs and wonders taking place at these meetings. Are these revivals biblical? The US supreme court ruled in favor of a postal worker who refused to work on Sunday,
and more Christian voices are calling to take Sunday back. We are heading for interesting times.
