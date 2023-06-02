The spring counter-offensive of the Kyiv regime against Russian forces has become the summer one in headlines of mainstream outlets and statements of Ukrainian gold diggers in charge.

In fact, the phantom offensive of pro-Kyiv forces is already ongoing in Western-controlled social media for some time; and the majority of users is constantly fed with a flow of overhyped claims insisting that the Russian Armed Forces are about to collapse. Such little gaps in this story like the loss of ‘not very strategic’ town of Bakhmut after failed and bloody attempts of the Kyiv regime to counter-attack there are treated like unimportant details.

In an attempt to contain the reality, Western diplomats and MSM have adopted what they likely believe to be a new brilliant strategy. According to this invention of propaganda, the Ukrainian counter-offensive may have been already ongoing, but this is not certain. Therefore, any active actions of pro-Kyiv forces like attacks on civilian or military targets in Russia are described as operations aimed to shape the battlefield. This allows claiming both that the counter-offensive is already ongoing and not ongoing at the same time.

The gap between the facts and the reality is still too large. So, the Kyiv regime has switched its focus from its attempts to change the situation on the battlefield to sabotage attacks and acts of terror. This started with intensification of drone strikes and artillery shelling on Russian border regions, followed with a failed attempt to blow up a Russian warship in the Black Sea, the raid in the small villages in the Belgorod region, and expectedly overhyped but still not effective drone attacks on Moscow. Thus, the MSM claims about the ‘operations to shape the battlefield’ are only connected to the reality in the minds of its audience.

Kyiv has few options to carry out effective strikes on military infrastructure inside Russia. Thus, the main goal of such attacks is to terrorize the Russian population, damage civilian infrastructure and gain some media hype to suck even more foreign funding into the black hole of the so-called Ukrainian fight for democracy under neo-Nazi banner. These acts of terror will further fill the spiral of escalation. Meanwhile, the globalist powers behind Kyiv may believe that in the current situation in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaprorozhie regions leaves no large prospects for a successful attack on the Russians there. So, the way out is to support the Kyiv regime’s attempts to expand the battlefield to what they think to be Russia’s mainland. Such move will for sure up the ante in this war and deal a powerful blow to the shady prospects of diplomatic settlement of the situation.

Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT