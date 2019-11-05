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Is energy always conserved?
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7 views • November 05, 2019
When light passes through the universe and is redshifted by the expansion of space itself, how is energy conserved? The stretched light has a longer wavelength and therefore a lower energy. Is energy conserved? If so, where does it go?
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