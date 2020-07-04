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Face Masks about Compliance NOT Health
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96 views • July 04, 2020
Face Masks about compliance not health
Man wears a mesh face mask to prove mandatory masks in Florida is not about protection but compliance
A man decides to prove a point that masks are not for protection but compliance when he decides to use a mesh
face mask rather than a filter mask in Walmart that is mandated in Tampa, Florida.
source:
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=uwfeZ_1593126007
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed unde
Man wears a mesh face mask to prove mandatory masks in Florida is not about protection but compliance
A man decides to prove a point that masks are not for protection but compliance when he decides to use a mesh
face mask rather than a filter mask in Walmart that is mandated in Tampa, Florida.
source:
https://www.liveleak.com/view?t=uwfeZ_1593126007
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed unde
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