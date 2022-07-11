Which WEF Lackey Will The Tories Choose Next?





https://rumble.com/v1buqnb-which-wef-lackey-will-the-tories-choose-next.html





Godfrey Bloom explains the leadership race in his inimitable way. Currently to date there are 11 candidates running in a hope to be the lucky leading lackey. Apparently the conservative 1922 committee possibly by the end of the week (Friday 15 July) will narrow the field down to two or three runners to be decided by a vote from the 180,000 Tory party members. And then Bill Gates and his cheque book, who 'coincidentally' arrived in the UK minutes after Johnson was given the sack, perhaps Gates made a bid for who should be the next UK lackey to be announced just before MP's come back from their summer jolly days.





Meanwhile, whilst this charade is being played out and you were distracted by Boris resigning, the UK Gov. quietly published a report confirming the Vaccinated account for 94% of all COVID-19 Deaths since April, 90% of which were Triple/Quadruple Jabbed

BY THE EXPOSÉ ON JULY 11, 2022. More details:-





https://expose-news.com/2022/07/11/boris-distraction-uk-gov-revealed-triple-vaccinated-94percent-covid-deaths/





Please support Godfrey in anyway you can.

Original Link:-

https://youtu.be/UPVIN-zueXk





Jul 8, 2022 Alt Channels:

https://odysee.com/@GodfreyBloom:6 My Books: Magic Of Banking: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Magic-Bankin... Billy Nomates: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Billy-Nomate... Dinosaurs Guide: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dinosaurs-Gu... Guinea a Minute: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Guinea-Minut... If you enjoy my content don't forget to follow me on my Social Media for more: Website: http://godfreybloom.uk/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godfreybloom... Twitter: https://twitter.com/goddersbloom Godfrey Bloom is a libertarian author with six books published on both military history & Austrian School Economics. He worked in the City of London where he won an international prize for fund management. He represented Yorkshire & Lincolnshire in the European Parliament. During his term of office he attracted over sixty million views on his chamber speeches exposing State bank & tax malpractice on Facebook & You Tube. Thought to be an all time record. He brought experience if not influence to the mainly lay EU Parliamentary Monetary & Economic Affairs Committee, putting both members & European Central Bank President under unaccustomed pressure. Godfrey Bloom is holder of the Territorial Decoration & bar, Sovereign’s Medal, Armed Forces Parliamentary Medal & European Parliamentary silver medal. He is married to one of Europe’s leading equine physiotherapists.





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Godfrey Bloom, MEP, Who will be chosen to be the UKs next WEF Lackey