Trump/Zelensky Meeting Ends Abruptly - China Building Huge Military Base in Prep For U.S. War
The Appearance
The Appearance
343 views • 2 months ago

End Time News Report * 2.28.2025


CHINA BUILDING WORLD'S LARGEST MILITARY BASE

https://asiatimes.com/2025/02/china-building-worlds-biggest-military-base-in-prep-for-us-war/#


MICROSOFT TO SHUT DOWN SKYPE

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14447561/Microsoft-shut-major-service-shock-move.html


HEATED ARGUMENT BETWEEN ZELENSKY AND TRUMP

https://www.westernjournal.com/voices-raised-trump-zelenskyy-oval-office-meeting-turns-extremely-heated-dont-cards-right-now/


TRUMP PROLONGS RUSSIA SANCTIONS

https://www.rt.com/news/613409-trump-prolongs-russia-sanctions/


TRUMP'S TARIFFS

https://www.politico.eu/article/donald-trump-tariffs-eu-trade-anti-coercion-instrument/


TRUMP CUTS STATE DEPARTMENT

https://www.rt.com/news/613428-trump-cuts-state-department/


MEGYN KELLEY ONCE BRAGGED ABOUT GETTING COVID 'VACCINE,' NOW REGRETS

https://www.westernjournal.com/megyn-kelley-bragged-getting-vaxxed-2021-now-autoimmune-disorder-no-1-thing-wrong/?ff_source=telegram&ff_medium=westernjournal&ff_content=2025-02-26


GABBARD CALLS CNN A 'PROPAGANDA ARM OF THE CIA'

https://www.rt.com/news/613367-cnn-cia-propaganda-arm-gabbard/


KEEPING EDUCATION ACCESSIBLE AND DEEP SIXING C-19 'VACCINE' MANDATES

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/keeping-education-accessible-and-ending-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-in-schools/


BIDEN'S MULTIMILLION DOLLAR COVID VAX PROJECT HALTED

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/multimillion-dollar-biden-era-covid-vax-project-halted-trumps-hhs.amp


Augusto's websites...

theappearance.com

theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected]

trumpcurrent eventsbiblechristianityprophecychinarfkperezzelenskycoviddogeend time news reportaugusto
