Trump/Zelensky Meeting Ends Abruptly - China Building Huge Military Base in Prep For U.S. War

End Time News Report * 2.28.2025
CHINA BUILDING WORLD'S LARGEST MILITARY BASE
https://asiatimes.com/2025/02/china-building-worlds-biggest-military-base-in-prep-for-us-war/#
MICROSOFT TO SHUT DOWN SKYPE
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14447561/Microsoft-shut-major-service-shock-move.html
HEATED ARGUMENT BETWEEN ZELENSKY AND TRUMP
https://www.westernjournal.com/voices-raised-trump-zelenskyy-oval-office-meeting-turns-extremely-heated-dont-cards-right-now/
TRUMP PROLONGS RUSSIA SANCTIONS
https://www.rt.com/news/613409-trump-prolongs-russia-sanctions/
TRUMP'S TARIFFS
https://www.politico.eu/article/donald-trump-tariffs-eu-trade-anti-coercion-instrument/
TRUMP CUTS STATE DEPARTMENT
https://www.rt.com/news/613428-trump-cuts-state-department/
MEGYN KELLEY ONCE BRAGGED ABOUT GETTING COVID 'VACCINE,' NOW REGRETS
https://www.westernjournal.com/megyn-kelley-bragged-getting-vaxxed-2021-now-autoimmune-disorder-no-1-thing-wrong/?ff_source=telegram&ff_medium=westernjournal&ff_content=2025-02-26
GABBARD CALLS CNN A 'PROPAGANDA ARM OF THE CIA'
https://www.rt.com/news/613367-cnn-cia-propaganda-arm-gabbard/
KEEPING EDUCATION ACCESSIBLE AND DEEP SIXING C-19 'VACCINE' MANDATES
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/keeping-education-accessible-and-ending-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-in-schools/
BIDEN'S MULTIMILLION DOLLAR COVID VAX PROJECT HALTED
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/multimillion-dollar-biden-era-covid-vax-project-halted-trumps-hhs.amp
