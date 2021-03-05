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Mossberg MVP Scout Episode 2A - Midnight Stella at 200 Yards
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112 views • March 05, 2021
Changed the Sighting System
Removed iron sights
Low rings, almost ½” lower. 1 ½” above bore
Moved ⅜” forward to where Eyepiece just clearing pic rail

Battle Sight Zero
18 yard zero
Or ½” high at 25 yards (vs 1/10” when scope was ½” higher at 2” above bore)

Pistol Grip skateboard tape and finger trip grip for a really exaggerated c-shaped trigger finger.

Stella Artois Midnight Lager toast

Be sure to check out Episode 1 to watch me struggle with the peep sights.
https://youtu.be/vhHn82v5SmI

Episode 2 to watch us do an AQT with the MVP Scout.
https://youtu.be/ZkvKjluRn2M

Down Range Products
https://www.downrangeproductsco.com/

3M Anti-Slip Grip Tape
https://amzn.to/2O3DyJs

SafeWay Traction rubberized Anti-Slip Tape (see Adiga Armory link)
https://amzn.to/3ce603t

Cheek-Eez 3/16
https://amzn.to/2G23k9n

Adiga Armory
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FlLsY8hbD61k/

Boston’s Gun Bible
https://amzn.to/3qeCeR2

Modules for Manhood 1
https://amzn.to/3sSuiqf

7.62 Trajectory Spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1U0qrv_mg9ZNFZVSXhpGHQH3rXXg5RoKgafyjvI7dKNE/edit?usp=sharing

7.62 NATO/308 Snap Caps
https://amzn.to/3sSwnlZ

Project Appleseed
https://www.appleseedinfo.org

Chapters
0:00 Addendum
0:19 Lowered Optic
1:22 Masking Tape
2:01 Re-Zeroing
2:40 Muzzle Brake
3:01 NonSkid Tape
3:14 Finger Tip Grip
4:29 Weight
5:39 Barrel
6:32 Black
7:06 200 Yards
Keywords
scout rifleweaver v3mossberg mvp
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