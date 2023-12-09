Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zeee & Shane Murdock: Pilot Warns 386% Increase in MAYDAY Calls Since COVID Injections!
channel image
Tanjerea
403 Subscribers
118 views
Published 20 hours ago

Pilot of over 40 years, Captain Shane Murdock, joins Maria Zeee to expose a whopping 386% increase in Squawk 7700 (Mayday) calls in 2023, directly as a result of the COVID injections. Shane presents undeniable data that has been hidden by regulatory bodies from the public.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabmaria zeee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket