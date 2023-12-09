Maria Zeee & Shane Murdock: Pilot Warns 386% Increase in MAYDAY Calls Since COVID Injections!

Pilot of over 40 years, Captain Shane Murdock, joins Maria Zeee to expose a whopping 386% increase in Squawk 7700 (Mayday) calls in 2023, directly as a result of the COVID injections. Shane presents undeniable data that has been hidden by regulatory bodies from the public.
