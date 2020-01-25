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Ancient Warnings, Modern Solutions (939)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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58 views • January 25, 2020
1200 year old unknown and previously undecipherable Viking stone code has been cracked, and it tells of the Sun driving the civilization cycle termed "The Rhythm of Light" a pattern of low solar activity that brings and takes civilization. UAE could seeding brought record snow and heaviest rains in 24 years. Now LG is showcasing a new grow device for leafy greens to feed a family form the convenience of your home. Indoor agriculture brought to you by LG.

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*** Today's Story Links ***
LG announces new home appliance for indoor gardening https://technology.inquirer.net/93767...
UAE: Research underway to help make artificial clouds https://watchers.news/2020/01/22/uae-...
Cloud Seeding in the UAE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCNBf...
UAE Search Rains and Snows https://watchers.news/search/?q=UAE+2020
CHILLING 1200-YEAR-OLD VIKING STONE WARNS OF FUTURE LITTLE ICE AGES https://electroverse.net/chilling-120...
Snow blankets UAE's highest peak Jebel Jais amid week of severe weather https://watchers.news/2020/01/15/snow...
About Jebel Jais https://visitjebeljais.com/the-mounta...
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*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
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*** ADAPT 2030 NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ***
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