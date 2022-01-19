The Kate Awakening 01/19/2022 The Dark Night of the Soul and The Great Awakening

Livestream January 19th 2022The Dark Night of the Soul and The Great Awakening. Kate explains what these mean. Then gives a message of love, hope, prayers, growth and direction.You are not alone. All of us experience this in our own way. Let's help each other through it.Links to discussion topics and Kate's future conference appearances listed below.Help Kate with future livestream ideas. Drop a message via her Telegram chat:https://t.me/tkachatNikola Tesla's greater revelations we don't hear about. Frequencies and Vibrations. Our thoughts affect what's around us. Dr Masaru Emoto water experiments. Grace and Prayers. Evil exists. Kundalini Awakening. Hypersensitive to negativity. Growth requires surrendering to these experiences, but needs others' guidance. Candle shop owner's gift to Kate. Ram Dass "Don't teach where you are not invited to teach". Transforming your experiences to helping someone else. Be vulnerable. Gentle "Red Seeding" then giving them room for growth. Make gratitude part of your day. Kate talks with the chat rooms.Follow-up highlights:Do your best expressing gratitude & helping others.Watch what high and low vibration media you mentally consume.Take Epsom salt baths.Letting go, experience it, great light and relief on the other side."The dark night of the soul is a stage in personal development when a person undergoes a difficult and significant transition to a deeper perception of life and their place in it. This enhanced awareness is accompanied by a painful shedding of previous conceptual frameworks such as identity, relationship, career, habit, or belief system that previously allowed them to construct meaning in their life."✦ The Hidden Messages in Water by Dr Masaru Emoto(Free pdf downloadable version)✦ The Hidden Messages in Water by Dr Masaru EmotoHuge thanks to our Missouri friends at KRTK 'Real Talk' 93.3 FM who live simulcast the first hour of this stream.✦ KRTK 'Real Talk' 93.3 FM✦ Apps for KRTK 'Real Talk' 93.3 FMParasite and heavy metal cleanse informative streams coming soon. You'll hear testimonies from those who followed different protocols last year. Our own experienced and informed experts will explain what we know, what we believe and the options available to you.Help Kate with future livestream ideas. Drop a message via Telegram chat.https://t.me/tkachatKATE'S UPCOMING CONFERENCE SPEAKING APPEARANCES:✦ 2022 THREADFEST Conference April 22-25 Nashville TN✦ 2022 Journey To Truth Secret Space Conference May 2-5 Grafton ILThe Kate AwakeningWe The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:https://t.me/thekateawakeningWelcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Rumble account!