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COVID SHOTS FLAGGED FOR PARALYTIC SYNDROME
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637 views • June 05, 2022
Del BigTree at the HighWire.
First linked with vaccines during the 1976 flu scare, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a potential adverse effect of many vaccines. Now, both the Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccines have been flagged for increasing the risk of this unwanted vaccine injury.
#SARSVaccine #GuillainBarre #VaccineSideEffects
POSTED: June 3, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1786be-covid-shots-flagged-for-paralytic-syndrome.html
First linked with vaccines during the 1976 flu scare, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a potential adverse effect of many vaccines. Now, both the Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccines have been flagged for increasing the risk of this unwanted vaccine injury.
#SARSVaccine #GuillainBarre #VaccineSideEffects
POSTED: June 3, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1786be-covid-shots-flagged-for-paralytic-syndrome.html
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