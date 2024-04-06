Kharkov Explosions Last Night - Weapons Depot hiding in the "Planeta Mall" - Destroyed by Russia

Destroyed shopping center "Planeta Mall" in Kharkov. It contained missiles for MLRS, which were used to fire at Belgorod. After the detonation, scattered rockets were found on the street. Photos shown.
I hope to find a another video about this, only photos.
